Some advocates are nowadays seen as rowdies, remarks HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court came down heavily on advocates recently, after one of them failed to vacate a rented property. “Some advocates are nowadays looked at as rowdies and third-rate criminals,” the court observed while hearing a plea moved by an advocate, VK Kumaresan, seeking to set aside an ex-parte order passed against him in favour of his landlord P Jayaseelan.

“It is very saddening to note that it is a shame on the part of an advocate to refuse to vacate the premises when a landlord requires it. Advocates are referred to as gentlemen in the preamble to Chapter-II of the Bar Council of India (BCI) Rules under Section 49(1)(c) of the Act read with the proviso thereto,” Justice S Vaidyanathan said.

Expressing its disappointment, the court also directed the BCI to take action against the petitioner and conduct further proceedings pertaining to the misconduct. The court also ordered the High Court Registry to send a copy of this order to the MHAA, MBA and Women Lawyers’ Association to inform the members of the associations that they should not defend a dishonest tenant, “who happens to be a deceitful advocate, like the petitioner herein, who is not a gentleman, to safeguard the reputation of this profession”.