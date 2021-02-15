‘Order IIT to release info on PhD students’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK on Sunday urged the Centre to order the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) management to release a white paper on the PhD admissions at the institute. Expressing shock over a news report that said a low number of SC, ST and OBC students were admitted in their categories to pursue PhD at IITs, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said there is a conspiracy behind the low number of students admitted from these communities.

He added that to ensure transparency in appointing teaching faculty and admission for PhD candidates, the Centre must take steps to establish a service commission. Besides, the Centre must order the IIT management to release a white paper on the recruitment of teaching faculty and admissions, and whether rules and regulations have been followed for the past three decades.