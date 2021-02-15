STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With maximum fare of Rs 70, North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees

While the Chennai Metro expects 2 lakh commuters daily on the stretch, workers in the informal sector say they may prefer MTC buses due to high costs

Published: 15th February 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 07:53 PM

Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a maximum fare of Rs 70 from Wimco Nagar to Airport, the North Chennai Metro Rail line is more likely to be used by employees and office-goers in the formal sector rather than those working in the informal sector.

The nine-kilometre line, which has eight stations from Wimco Nagar to Washermenpet, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on February 14.

Residents from the locality working as techies, communication experts and professors in colleges said they would definitely use the Metro line frequently as it provides them many benefits such as faster travel, air-conditioning, less exposure to pollution and avoiding the rising fuel costs for their private vehicles.

A Venkatesh, a resident of Kaladipet who is an IT professional, said he would use the Metro for faster travel to his office at Nandanam. Moreover, in summer, it is more comfortable to travel in the Metro, he added.

“It takes 45 minutes to commute by road and it will be too hot to travel on the bike during summer and the Metro has AC. With rising petrol costs, I may have to use Rs 120 for petrol daily,” he said, adding that he may use the Metro’s travel pass.

A one-way journey from Kaladipet to Nandanam costs Rs 50, while rides from Wimco Nagar to Airport cost Rs 70, Wimco Nagar to Central Rs 50 and a ride to Koyambedu Rs 60.

J Ranjan, a resident of Thiruvottiyur, said he would take the Metro as it is quicker and more affordable, compared to petrol costs incurred on his bike.

“My office is in Guindy and it is only five minutes walk from the Metro station. It takes about one-and-a-half hours or more to travel from work to home,” he said, pointing out that Metro travel would consume less time during peak hours.

While people from the formal sector expressed confidence in using the Metro, those in the informal sector such as Burma Bazaar vendors, salespersons, vegetable and fruit vendors among others, said the price is not at all feasible for them.

“There is a monthly MTC bus pass which costs just about 200 per month compared to a Metro ride which may cost Rs 100 a day. It is clearly not feasible,” said Abdul, a vendor at Burma Bazaar.

He also said that bus tickets on whiteboards such as 44C are less than Rs 10 while the Metro costs Rs 50 for the same distance.

CMRL officials said they expect about 2 lakh passengers a day on this stretch in the initial phase. “We expect a lot of office-goers to use this stretch and definitely the passengers will further increase in the future,” said an official.

Meanwhile, a ride within the nine-kilometre stretch from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar costs Rs 40.

