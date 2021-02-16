STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Can you turn a Strategy Gamer in a week?

No. But read on for the longer answer. This week, I attempted Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition in anticipation of Baldur’s Gate 3, which is currently in Early Access.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: No. But read on for the longer answer. This week, I attempted Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition in anticipation of Baldur’s Gate 3, which is currently in Early Access. BG2:EE contains the expansion pack called the ‘Throne of Bhaal’, in addition to ‘Shadows of Amn’. It adapts the Dungeon’s & Dragons Rules to real-time combat gameplay. If the above sentences were a mouthful, you will not become strategy gamer even after a month.

Day 1: My friend and I spend a good half hour deciding characters and balancing out the skill advantages that they offered. This elaborate task involves us creating characters with distinct moral compasses, colours and voices, weapon-wielding skills, and most importantly – punny names. The efforts are lost, when they all die within the first 10 minutes of gameplay, struck by what looked like electric bats. I don’t even save the character files to use them again. Was Day 1 a wasted attempt?

Day 2: Determined to reap the benefits of the money spent on BG2, I decide to give the story mode an attempt. The story mode meant that my characters would not be killed by creatures that can be swatted. Character building is faster today. I play as Quoelf the Elf, who wields a katana, and immediately forges a friendship with other fantastical creatures. We explore the dungeons, defeat our enemies, and have meaningful conversations with new people.

The possibilities expand. Decisions need to be made. Clay Golems await my command. Despite the loud combat, and music dipped in intrigue, I get sleepy with all the reading. While it isn’t easy to control the allies without a controls tutorial, the story seems to be progressing with relative ease. I will watch tutorials tomorrow. But I seem to be good at this so far.

Day 3: Fresh and early in the morning, I was ready to lead Quoelf and her allies deeper into the mysterious adventures that Bhaal held. Unfortunately, my manual saves did not manifest into load files. This second mishap warranted a rage quit. A more patient reviewer would have attempted the Black Pits adventure before writing their opinions. They might even know the meaning of Baldur. Is it a place? A person?

My verdict is that a person needs to be born a strategy gamer. Personally, I do not see the benefit of reading hours of the fantastical storyline when I cannot record it on Goodreads. If you would like to try (and fail), you now have the luck of buying BG2:EE at half the price for the PC version on the Steam store.

Anusha Ganapathi  @quaffle_waffle
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp