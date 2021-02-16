RGGGH doctors perform successful hip surgery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) successfully performed a right hip joint replacement surgery on a 68-year-old man who had undergone heart transplant three years ago.

The patient met with a road traffic accident on January 8 and suffered fracture on the neck of right hip joint. After evaluating his clinical condition, doctors decided to perform hip joint replacement surgery, but were apprehensive due to his earlier surgery. Plus, he is a diabetic, has high blood pressure and kidney disease.

After a pre-operative investigation, it was decided to go ahead with the surgery. A team headed by Orthopaedic Institute Director, Dr N Deen Mohammed Ismail performed the surgery on February 12.

The surgery that would cost anywhere between Rs 6 to Rs 10 lakh in private hospitals was performed free of cost under the CM Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.