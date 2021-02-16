Tailored treats for furry friends

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Ross, a six-year-old labrador, just emptied a bowl of chicken and rice, prepared to her liking and nutritional requirements. The freshly-cooked meal had chicken breast, liver and gizzards, layered with white rice and sweet potatoes. The topping of carrots, yellow pumpkin, broccoli and chia seeds made it a perfect recipe for her sensitive digestive system. Her parent Maya John couldn’t be happier watching her canine companion, otherwise a picky eater, wipe the bowl clean and wag her tail for more food. Courtesy, a tailor-made subscription diet curated by Oscar Daisy.

The direct-to-consumer, subscription-based pet nutrition brand, works with a mission to reinvent the pet food industry in India. The two-year-old brand, based out of Porur, uses human-grade, wholesome ingredients to make vet-formulated healthy recipes for dogs without fillers, preservatives, by-products or additives. Praveen M, the founder, walks us through the concept. “While I was scouting for healthy meal options for my rottweiler, Arima, I couldn’t find many.

The pet food market in India has been vastly dominated by mass-produced and non-personalised dry and wet food available to customers via retail outlets. We started Oscar Daisy to challenge the status quo and offer the best food for our furry friends, which are backed by nutritional science, technology and data.

Here, we design subscription based on how much a dog consumes, the breed, age, weight and activity level,” he says. Praveen catered to his clients all through the lockdown under essential services. “Pets need their kind of food. They will not adjust like us. Pet parents grew more anxious as they didn’t want to compromise on food. The lockdown also came as an opportunity for them to spend more time with their dogs and pay attention to their eating patterns. So we’ve had an increase in customers due to awareness,” shares Praveen.

Steps to subscribe

All it takes is three steps to select a diet for your pet. Once you log in to the official website of Oscar Daisy and fill in a few basic details about your pet, it calculates the right calorie score for your dog based on its profile. You get to choose your pet’s favourite from three recipes — chicken champion with white rice, beef bash with sweet potato, and egg with veggies.

The recipes are nutritionally balanced and formulated by their in-house veterinary nutritionist. “Once the order is placed and payment is approved, we deliver it to the customer’s doorstep. We have a loyal clientele across the city, who have noticed a drastic change in their dogs — such as improved digestion, healthier weight, shinier coat, improved energy and fewer health ailments — after opting for the diet. It’s important to pay attention to nutrient labels even in dog food.

One must be familiar with the dog’s body condition and allergies to pick the right products,” explains Praveen. Two months back, the team introduced four healthy treat options — beet banana with Ashwagandha, carrot papaya with moringa, pumpkin bakes with turmeric, and oats pumpkin with cinnamon. “We plan to incorporate local ingredients and herbs into the diet. We also plan to extend our service to other metros soon.

We care for pets’ health which is reflective of our culture of pet-loving individuals. Our mission of getting every pet healthier and thereby their parents happier is what drives us to do everything possible to enhance our pet’s lifestyle,” he sums up.

The subscription cost varies depending on the choice of meal and time period of subscription.

Brownie points

Source: Oscar Daisy website

Turmeric helps to prevent cancer in dogs, promotes heart and liver health, improves digestive health and natural pain relief. It has a lot of anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Flax seeds have natural anti-inflammatory elements that are great for dogs with hip dysplasia and arthritis as it helps in reducing pain and stiffness.

Coconut oil helps to improve dogs’ digestion, improve their coat texture and help prevent infection. It gently elevates metabolism, improves energy and vitality, protects the dogs from illness and speeds healing.

Bell peppers are packed with antioxidants, and help to boost the dog’s immune system and reduce inflammation. Green Beans, for dogs, are a good source of vitamins K, A, C, B2, fibre, copper, phosphorus and omega-3 fatty acids.

For details, visit: oscardaisy.com or call 7338767543