High fares likely to keep new Metro line out of reach for informal sector employees

CHENNAI: With a maximum fare of Rs 70, from Wimco Nagar to the airport, the North Chennai Metro Rail line is more likely to attract formal sector employees than employees of informal sector. The 9-km line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14.

A Venkatesh of Kaladipet, an IT professional, said he would use the Metro as it would reduce travel time to his office in Nandanam and moreover with summer approaching the commute will be pleasant. “It takes 45 minutes by road and will be too hot to travel by bike during summer. With rising petrol costs, I may have to shell out Rs 120 daily,” he said.

A one-way journey from Kaladipet to Nandanam costs Rs 50 while rides from Wimco Nagar to airport is Rs 70, Wimco Nagar to Central is Rs 50 and to Koyambedu it is Rs 60. J Ranjan of Thiruvottiyur said, “My office is in Guindy and it is only a five-minute walk from the Metro station.

It takes about one and half hour or more to travel from work to home,” he said, pointing out that Metro travel would be easier during peak hours. Meanwhile, people working in the informal sector said the ticket price is too high.

“There is monthly MTC bus pass which costs just about Rs 200 per month compared to Metro ride which may cost Rs 100 a day. It is clearly not feasible,” said Abdul, a vendor at Burma Bazaar. CMRL officials said that they expect about 2 lakh passengers a day from this stretch initially. “We expect a lot of office goers to use this stretch,” said an official. A day after inauguration, a total of 9,972 people used the Metro on Monday.