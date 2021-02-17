Plans to adopt new tech for bus depot

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure that the construction design of the Kilambakkam Bus terminus’ elevated features- worth Rs 394 crore-doesn’t undergo change, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, is mulling on going in for a new technology. It is learnt that Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is planning to change the construction methodology so that the elevation structures are being casted as Pre engineered structure, using structural steel members.

The idea is that work can be completed simultaneously along with terminal building in a shorter period. While the sudden change in construction methods have raised eyebrows over whether the design has been flawed, sources said that the new methodology is being proposed to construct the structure faster. This comes after Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reviewed the works of Kilambakkam buse terminus. As per the original design, there are three curved elevation structures provided in the main terminal building at front side, east side and west side.

Currently, the foundation footings have been completed and columns are being raised to the ground level.

As per the original design, only after the completion of the entire structural works of the main terminal building the elevation works above the ground level will commence. The elevation structures has to be constructed in a curved profile which will rest over the terrace of the terminal building at an height of nearly 18 metre. If the elevation structure has to be executed, the curved profile, can be made after the completion of the entire structural works of the main terminal building.

“Nearly one month has to be given for setting and curing. De-centering can be done only after this. The finishing works will be taken up later,” sources said. If the elevation structures are being casted as pre-engineered structure using structural steel members, the elevation work can be completed simultaneously along with the terminal building in a shorter period. The idea is to pre-fabricate structural members as curved profile of elevated structure and it is proposed to be fixed immediately after the completion of the main terminal building, it is learnt.

“This construction method will not only minimize the construction time, a savings of Rs 2.5 crore is also expected if this method is adopted,” sources said. If the new technology is implemented, the Entrance Arch construction could be done without change in the original Architectural view which was already approved by CMDA. It is learnt that the project was expected to be completed before March 2021. Due to the lockdown the works were stopped. The work has resumed only from September 2020.