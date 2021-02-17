STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Will FASTag cap on trips cripple govt bus services?

Government buses will have a hard time with the electronic toll collection system coming into force on Tuesday as it allows only 50 trips monthly through a toll gate.

Published: 17th February 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

A tollgate employee scans a FASTag of a car | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government buses will have a hard time with the electronic toll collection system coming into force on Tuesday as it allows only 50 trips monthly through a toll gate. Uncertainty still prevails over the operation of mofussil government buses as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has turned down the government’s request to permit its buses unlimited trips on toll roads.

In 2019, the Centre withdrew monthly passes for locally registered commercial vehicles which allowed them to cross the toll gates without any limits. It stated that National Highways (Rate and Fee Rules) 1997 which granted such a concession was revised through the NH Fee (Determination of Rate and Collection) Rules 2008. NHAI claimed that government buses are commercial vehicles and are not eligible for the concession. However, the buses can get monthly passes at a reduced rate (66 per cent of fee payable for 50 single journeys) which will enable the vehicles to cross the toll gates 50 times monthly.

Opposing the move, the State government filed a case in Madras High Court demanding to permit its buses unlimited trips in the 22 toll gates which were developed before 2008. As the case was pending before the Court, the transport corporations opted for a monthly pass scheme at a reduced rate and made the payments through cheque at the end of every month.

The four toll plazas in Hosur-Krishnagiri, Krishnagiri-Walajahpet, Walajahpet-Poonamallee and Tiruchy-Dindigul have already filed a case in Madras High Court demanding the State transport to compensate for the loss of Rs 98 crore. “Buses plying in the Chennai-Vellore or Villupuram route may make about three to four trips thereby crossing each toll gate eight times a day. Thus, the FASTag account balance is likely to be zero in a week” said a senior official from one of the TNSTC corporations.

Although the Centre has removed the minimum balance for FASTag, vehicles with a negative balance in the wallet cannot cross the toll gates. “Hence, the transport corporations either had to recharge FASTag for every seven to ten days or will have to allow the buses to run on a cash lane paying double the fare. We are expecting the government’s decision within a week,” added the official.

While the transport corporations are already under mounting debts, permitting the buses to run on a cash lane would be unviable, said K Arumuga Nainar, General Secretary of Transport Employees Federation affiliated to the CITU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FASTag
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp