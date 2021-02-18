STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Metro: Developers push for dip in premium FSI charges

‘Promoting higher FSI shall enhance the existing transport  systems’

Published: 18th February 2021 05:03 AM

Chennai Metro Rail

For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the laying of foundation for the second phase of Chennai Metro, real estate developers are vying for developing housing and commercial  projects along the stretch with a hope that the state will unlock it for Premium Floor Space Index at 50 per cent discounted rate.

S Sridharan, chairman of CREDAI, Tamil Nadu chapter told Express that CREDAI has given representation to Chennai Metropolitan  Development Authority to allow premium floor space index at 50 per cent  discounted rate and said the government will decide on it soon.

Sridharan, said that under the present metro rail corridors, existing and proposed  properties located within a distance of 500m measured from the centre  line of the corridor, Premium FSI is being charged at 50 per cent of the  normal Premium FSI rate. Once, the clearance  is given, then Chennai’s landscape is likely to undergo change in the  proposed 118km stretch under the second phase which links the North  Chennai to IT corridor.

A Shankar, Chief Operating Officer,  Strategic Consulting, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), told Express that it is  the right time for government to consider providing premium FSI at  discounted rate. “Usually a metro corridor takes five to 10 years to  develop and all development will move towards the corridor if the  government provides premium FSI at discounted rate, he said adding that this  will reduce congestion in the city.

Siva Krishnan, Managing  Director-Chennai and Coimbatore, India Head-Residential Services, JLL,  told Express that the any reduction in premium FSI will benefit the  customers. Although he said that vertical growth may not be there across  the entire stretch but some of the areas are bound to grow. “There will  also be a equilibrium in prices where in well developed markets like  Shollinganallur will stabilise and areas like Navalur, Padur and  Thoraipakkam will grow.”

It is learnt from official sources that  Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority that they have asked the  government to amend the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules  2019 so that the benefit is passed to the proposed corridor. As  per the Comprehensive Mobility Plan prepared for chennai Metropolitan  Area, 11 transport and metro corridors to realign growth, and redevelop  through integration of land use and transport following Transit Oriented  Development (TOD) Model. 

These include Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR);  GST Road -NH32 (Kathipara Junction to Urapakkam); Arcot Road -SH113(  Arcot road to Dharkast Road); CTH Road-NH716 (Padi to Thiruniravur); GNT  Road-NH16 (Vyasarpadi to Padiyanallur); Outer Ring Road (Vandalur to  Minjur Road); Chennai Central to St. Thomas Road (Metro Corridor-1);  Chennai Airport (Meenambakkam)-Wimco Nagar Road (Metro Corridor-2);  Madhavaram to SIPCOT Road (Metro Corridor-3); CMBT-Light House Road  (Metro Corridor-4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur Road (Metro  Corridor-5). The Comprehensive Mobility Plan has proposed a Floor  Space Index (FSI) of 2.5 along all the identified roads and proposed  metro corridors and an floor space index of 4 along the Outer Ring  Road. Promoting higher FSI along these major mobility  centres shall enhance the existing and proposed public transport  systems, said CMP study.

Chennai Metro
