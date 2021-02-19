Delay in seeking treatment due to pandemic worsened severity of eye problems, say doctors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Covid-19 pandemic worsened the severity of most eye problems, particularly advanced cataracts, eye infections and severe dry eyes, said doctors from Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital in Chennai.

The main reason was that patients delayed early diagnosis and treatment due to the pandemic. So, there is an increase in cases of eye problems, especially advanced cataract, said Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwal Group of Eye Hospital.

Dr Amar Agarwal said that lack of physical activities, no dieting and delay in seeking treatment also worsened the condition of diabetic patients. People with diabetes should now come to hospitals for follow-ups and get their eyes checked. Even patients from other countries who postponed hospital visits are now coming for treatment. As a result, end stage eye problems are diagnosed even among them, he said.

Prior to the pandemic, in the last quarter of 2019, less than 10 percent of advanced cataract patients were coming to Dr Agarwal's Hospitals, but in the last quarter of 2020, the percentage jumped to 30-50 percent, said Dr Amar Agarwal.

"We have noticed worsening of existing cases of glaucoma in many patients as they hesitated to come for regular follow-ups. There were also complications in previous corneal transplant patients such as rejection of cornea and high eye pressure," Dr Amar Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, Dr S Soundari, Head of Medical Services, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, said, "The footfall of patients is low when compared to pre-Covid times. From June, around 30 percent of patients started coming to the hospital, this increased to 75 percent, but still 25 percent of patients need to come. They should come to the hospital without any fear as all the Covid preventive measures are being taken

in the hospital."

The doctors said it is difficult to treat advanced cataract and chances of regaining sight also are less in such cases, so people should not delay it further.

Dr Amar Agarwal also said that because of increased screen time even among children due to online classes, and also among adults who are forced to attend virtual meetings, eye problems are cropping up. People should take a five-minute gap for every one hour of looking at the mobile or computer screens.

Meanwhile, Dr Ashvin Agarwal, Executive Director, Dr Agarwal's Group of Eye Hospital, also highlighted the advancement of technology in detecting eye problems. He said the hospital now has a new machine to screen glaucoma which is more comfortable than traditional machine. This will increase the detection of glaucoma. Once detected, early treatment can be started.