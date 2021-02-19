Two-year-old girl mowed down by tractor, driver absconds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two-year-old daughter of an Indian Coast Guard officer died after she was run over by a tractor in Kattupakkam on Wednesday evening. The incident happened when the girl, Athira, was riding on a two-wheeler along with her grand parents, Ranganathan and Parameshwari, to a temple. While riding on a narrow stretch in Senthurpuram, Ranganathan tried to make way for a tractor coming in the opposite direction.

“In the process, he lost balance of the vehicle and Athira was thrown off the two-wheeler. She came under the right wheel of the tractor,” said the police. Despite rushing her to a private hospital in Porur, the child passed away without responding to treatment. The body was sent for postmortem examination in the same hospital, police said, adding that they are on the lookout for driver of the tractor who is absconding.

In a similar incident, a 35-year-old man, died after he was hit by an MTC bus in Medavakkam on Wednesday. According to police sources, the deceased person, Narayanan, is a resident of Old Washermenpet.

The incident happened when an MTC bus rammed his two-wheeler, Mount traffic investigation police said. Narayanan died on the spot and his body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem examination. An investigation is on.