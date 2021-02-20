Indian Coast Guard receives 17th indigenously made Interceptor Boat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Interceptor Boat (IBs) project, which is part of an 18-series plan, indigenously constructed by Larsen and Toubro for the Coast Guard will soon be completed. The 105-ton ICGS C-453 vessel, which is the penultimate one in this series, was commissioned to the Indian Coast Guard Ship C-453 by Leena Nandan, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs on Friday.

This boat will join the Coast Guard Eastern fleet that will be deployed extensively for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance and other duties to safeguard the maritime interests of India. The vessel is 27.80m long with a maximum speed of 45 knots (85 kmph) and is capable of undertaking multifarious tasks including surveillance, interdiction, close coast patrol, search and rescue and help in distress at sea.

Apart from advanced navigation and communication equipment for safe navigation, it is provided with quick reaction ability coupled with modern equipment and systems which provides it the capability to swiftly respond to any maritime situation at very short notice. The ICGS C-453 will be commanded by Assistant Commandant Animesh Sharma and will be based at Chennai under the operational control of Commander, Coast Guard Region (East).

With the addition of this, the fleet will have 157 ships and boats and 62 aircraft. Further, 40 ships are at various stages of construction at different shipyards in India and 16 Advanced Light Helicopters MK III are being accepted by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru, which will provide surveillance capabilities to the Coast Guard. Jiwesh Nandan, additional secretary, Department of Defence, Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Director General Indian Coast Guard, and others were also present at the event.