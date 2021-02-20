STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Sailendra appointed ED, Indian Oil Southern Region

According to a press release, he would also function as the Regional Level Coordinator for Oil and Gas industry. 

Indian Oil Corporation
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Sailendra has been appointed as the new Executive Director (Regional Services), Indian Oil Southern Region which includes the States Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep. 

According to a press release, he would also function as the Regional Level Coordinator for Oil and Gas industry. He is a Mechanical Engineer from Osmania University, Hyderabad. Sailendra is an expert in the LPG domain having worked across LPG Bottling Plants, LPG Operations, Engineering Project, Auto LPG and others across the country for over three decades. 

During his tenure he had  been responsible for developing policies on LPG for Auto LPG stations and oversaw the network expansion of Auto LPG stations in the country.  He commissioned the first electronic carousal and built the first indigenously designed mounded storage for LPG which became an industry standard later. As LPG Head of Rajasthan State, he was responsible for the successful roll out of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Previously he was the head of the LPG group of IndianOil in Karnataka.

'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

