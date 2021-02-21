STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kathipara grade separator set to host urban square with children’s play area

The area below the Kathipara grade separator is set to be transformed into an urban square-cum-multi-modal interchange point with a children’s play area.

Gardening work being undertaken under the Metro Rail stretch near Kathipara flyover in Chennai. The place is expected to get a green facelift | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The area below the Kathipara grade separator is set to be transformed into an urban square-cum-multi-modal interchange point with a children’s play area. The Rs 14 crore project is being undertaken by the Chennai Metro Rail with the funding from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

A space of 50,000 sq m beneath the Kathipara grade separator, or clover leaf junctionin the city, will be developed, and will have an MTC bus pick-up and drop facility, besides a public plaza and amenities such as various kiosks, ATMs and a parking lot.

Chennai Metro Rail sources said the proposed multi-modal integrated hub would integrate various modes of transports in the city, including Metro rail, Guindy suburban rail, and the Guindy bus terminus. The landscaping will generate a green breathing space amid the concrete jungle.

“This is achievable by the creation of an eco-friendly environment which is climatic responsive and through use of innovative technologies by proper planning of different spaces, zones and activities,” said Chennai Metro rail sources.

The proposal includes revenue-generating elements such as a commercial space, advertisements and parking.  The detailed design and construction of the Kathipara Inter-modal urban square was awarded to Saraswathi Engineering Construction (P) Limited. The work is currently on hold and will be resumed after a no-objection certificate is obtained from the Highways department.

