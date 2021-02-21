Kathipara grade separator set to host urban square with children’s play area

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The area below the Kathipara grade separator is set to be transformed into an urban square-cum-multi-modal interchange point with a children’s play area. The Rs 14 crore project is being undertaken by the Chennai Metro Rail with the funding from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

A space of 50,000 sq m beneath the Kathipara grade separator, or clover leaf junctionin the city, will be developed, and will have an MTC bus pick-up and drop facility, besides a public plaza and amenities such as various kiosks, ATMs and a parking lot.

Chennai Metro Rail sources said the proposed multi-modal integrated hub would integrate various modes of transports in the city, including Metro rail, Guindy suburban rail, and the Guindy bus terminus. The landscaping will generate a green breathing space amid the concrete jungle.

“This is achievable by the creation of an eco-friendly environment which is climatic responsive and through use of innovative technologies by proper planning of different spaces, zones and activities,” said Chennai Metro rail sources.

The proposal includes revenue-generating elements such as a commercial space, advertisements and parking. The detailed design and construction of the Kathipara Inter-modal urban square was awarded to Saraswathi Engineering Construction (P) Limited. The work is currently on hold and will be resumed after a no-objection certificate is obtained from the Highways department.