Man who stole 23 bikes in Chennai arrested in Vellore

The Chennai city police have arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly stole bikes from Koyambedu and the surrounding area, and sold them at his hometown in Vellore district.

Published: 21st February 2021 05:09 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly stole bikes from Koyambedu and the surrounding area, and sold them at his hometown in Vellore district. As many as 23 stolen motorcycles were seized from the accused, who was identified as R Yuvaraj, of Chinna Pallikuppam village.

After receiving several complaints of bike thefts in and around Koyambedu, the police formed a special team to nab the culprits. CCTV footage from over 500 cameras revealed that one man was behind all the thefts.

The suspect was traced to his hometown and arrested on Friday night. An investigation revealed that he sold the stolen bikes, for which he didn’t have any documents, for `10,000-20,000. Of the 23 stolen bikes, 17 were Hero Splendors.

Yuvaraj was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. The police said more vehicles are to be retrieved, and the suspect will be interrogated again. Similarly, the Mangadu police arrested a trio, including a juvenile, for stealing expensive bikes in their jurisdiction.

Five stolen motorcycles were seized from Stephen (19), Sanjay Kumar (19) and a 17-year-old. The trio sold the motorcycles and spent the money lavishly, the police said, adding that while Stephen and Kumar were remanded, the juvenile was sent to an observation home.

