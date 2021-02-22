Chitlapakkam’s wait for piped drinking water continues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With summer around the corner, piped drinking water supply still remains a dream for residents of Chitlapakkam. The project which has been pending for the past 16 years has seen little advancement.

“For 16 years we have been hoping and waiting. Residents of Thirumagal Nagar, Pradeep and Karthik Avenue, Deepika Nagar and Kalyana Sundaram Street, Chitlapakkam have been appealing to authorities for ages. Yet our requests have not been addressed,” said R Madhumitha, a local resident.

Dayanand, another resident said, “We have been trying to apply under the Chitlapakkam-Madambakkam Combined Water Scheme. However, apartments, even those with just one block are not being given the forms. Only individual houses are being focused.”

The residents say at least small apartment complexes housing about 4-8 houses must be supplied piped drinking water. A month ago, minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan inaugurated the drinking water connection project, after a 16-year-old wait. Municipal Administration Minister, SP Velumani sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the project.

When contacted, panchayat officials said there are a few laws that have to be considered before supplying water to apartments and that it is under process.