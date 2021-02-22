STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chitlapakkam’s wait for piped drinking water continues

With summer around the corner, piped drinking water supply still remains a dream for residents of Chitlapakkam.

Published: 22nd February 2021 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

water connection, water line, drinking water, water

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With summer around the corner, piped drinking water supply still remains a dream for residents of Chitlapakkam. The project which has been pending for the past 16 years has seen little advancement.

“For 16 years we have been hoping and waiting. Residents of Thirumagal Nagar, Pradeep and Karthik Avenue, Deepika Nagar and Kalyana Sundaram Street, Chitlapakkam have been appealing to authorities for ages. Yet our requests have not been addressed,” said R Madhumitha, a local resident.

Dayanand, another resident said, “We have been trying to apply under the Chitlapakkam-Madambakkam Combined Water Scheme. However, apartments, even those with just one block are not being given the forms. Only individual houses are being focused.”

The residents say at least small apartment complexes housing about 4-8 houses must be supplied piped drinking water. A month ago, minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan inaugurated the drinking water connection project, after a 16-year-old wait. Municipal Administration Minister, SP Velumani sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the project.

When contacted, panchayat officials said there are a few laws that have to be considered before supplying water to apartments and that it is under process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitlapakkam Chennai water
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp