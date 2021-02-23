Delegates from 40 nations to attend maritime summit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around one lakh delegates from more than 40 partner countries will participate in the three-day Virtual Maritime India Summit 2021 which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on March 2, according to P Raveendran, Chairman, Chennai Port.

Raveendran said the summit is conducted by Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. It will be a powerful platform for international collaboration and bring in partner countries for mutual exchange of knowledge and opportunities.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is in the process of finalising more than 79 MoUs. These MoUs are focused on attracting investment, skilling and generating employment. For free registration visit https://registrations.ficci.com/vmains/business-registrationb.asp; http://www.maritimeindiasummit.in/