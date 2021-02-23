Husband sets sleeping wife on fire, booked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suspecting her fidelity, a 48-year-old man set his wife on fire in the wee hours of Monday in Chengalpattu district.According to police, Parthiban from Mettu Colony in Madurantakam owns a scrap business and lived with his wife Jeeva and daughter. “The couple had been fighting frequently for the past year as Parthiban doubted Jeeva was having an affair. He would often beat her after coming home inebriated,” said a police officer.

On Sunday the couple went to sleep after a fight. At around 3 am, Parthiban opened a can of kerosene and poured it on Jeeva and set her on fire. Hearing the screams, the daughter tried to put out the fire but suffered injuries. Parthiban, who attempted to save his daughter also sustained injuries.

The neighbours sent the trio to Chengalpattu Government Hospital where Jeeva was declared dead on arrival. Parthiban and his daughter are in intensive care, said the police. Acharapakkam police booked Parthiban for murder.