Two held for bid to smuggle gold, foreign currencies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested as Chennai Air customs foiled bids to smuggle 1.5-kg gold and foreign currency worth Rs 79.23 lakh.

A press release said that officials noticed a passenger moving about nervously and going inside a toilet in the arrival hall. After he did not come out after a considerable time, the officers went in and found him hiding. On questioning, he said that he was carrying gold and panicked.

“A packet was recovered containing two gold bars worth Rs 71.85 lakh. The passenger was identified as Ajmal Khan (26) of Vellore,” the release said.

In another case, Rahuman Hameed (25) of Ramanathapuram was intercepted on Sunday and one bundle of $5,000 containing $3,300 and 7,500 Saudi Riyals were recovered.