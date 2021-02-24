STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
File report on GO restricting duties for home guards: HC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the State to file a detailed report on the plea challenging the Government Order that restricts call duties for home guards to only 10 days.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the State to file a detailed report on the plea challenging the Government Order that restricts call duties for home guards to only 10 days.
K Annamalai, a former IPS officer moved a plea stating that the Tamil Nadu Home Department, at present has reduced the number of working days of the Home Guards without any basis.

Annamalai alleged that” Only the daily allowance has been accepted by the Government thereby reducing the number of working days. Even though the working days are reduced, the police personnel make them work for 25 days by providing them with a salary equal to that of the five working days.

This completely deprives them of leading a decent and normal life, which is a guaranteed protection under the Constitution of India.” Despite, repeated directions given by the Government of India, Tamil Nadu has only revised the daily allowances.

The petitioner sought the court to direct the authorities to grant an interim order to the State to increase the number of call-outs for the Home Guards throughout the month. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy after recording submission, adjourned the plea by 10 weeks.

