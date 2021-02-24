Sanitary napkin vending machines installed at 39 Chennai Metro stations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro rail, in coordination with the Rotary Club of Madras and Geo India Foundation has set up sanitary napkin vending machines in 39 metro rail stations in the city and the CMRL headquarters in Koyambedu.

Minister for Industries MC Sampath Tuesday inaugurated the project at the Koyambedu Metro Station in the presence of CMRL MD Pradeep Yadav. According to a statement from CMRL, woman passengers have been given a separate compartment and women-only toilets have been set up at metro stations to ensuring a safe commute for women passengers. Commuters can use travel tokens issued by the CMRL to avail the services.

“Along with it, CCTV cameras too have been set up adequately and helpline numbers, security staff have been placed. In addition to all this, setting up sanitary napkin vending machines would further help women travel without any discomfort,” said the statement. Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director of Metro Rail (Systems and Operations) and representatives and members from Rotary Club and Geo India were present during the event.