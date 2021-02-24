STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Swish and pull your way to oral health

For thousands of years, the ancient Indian method of oil pulling has found its place in the dental care routines of several individuals, both young and old.

Published: 24th February 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For thousands of years, the ancient Indian method of oil pulling has found its place in the dental care routines of several individuals, both young and old. “I started oil pulling around a decade ago when I faced problems pertaining to my oral hygiene. Swollen gums and bad breath were recurring issues. That’s when I came across oil pulling and began doing it on an empty stomach almost every day. Now, that, coupled with regular dental checkups, has helped me maintain my oral hygiene.

Often, people ignore this aspect of their health. But, it should be remembered that it matters a lot as our oral health is often associated with our cardiovascular functions too,” explains 50-year-old Natarajan P, a chartered accountant. The bacterial presence in our mouth creates a thin layer known as plaque. This, in moderation, has no alarming concerns, however, excess plaque formation could potentially lead to various oral problems including gum inflammation, gingivitis, bad breath and cavities.

While the ancient remedy is claimed to whiten your teeth, freshen your breath and improve your oral health, Dr Spoorthi Arun, American Board-certified internal medicine physician, Promed Hospital, shares a few benefits that are supported by evidence and science. “The research on oil pulling is limited and many claims are not supported by science. However, the main advantage of doing this is to reduce the harmful bacteria in the mouth. Reduction of plaque and gingivitis, which is caused by the inflammation of gums, are some of the other benefits of oil pulling,” she shares.

The practice follows a simple procedure. Take a tablespoon of oil and put it in your mouth. Swish gently for 10 to 20 minutes, spit it out and brush your teeth. This method essentially enables the bacteria in the mouth to get swept away and eventually dissolve in the oil. “While people use different kinds of oil to pull, coconut oil has been the most popular choice,” says the medical practitioner. Natarajan, who has been diligently using the extravirgin coconut oil in his oral care routine says that a pleasant taste could be one of the reasons for its popularity. “People’s tastes are different. I experimented with sesame oil when I started oil pulling; however, I preferred coconut oil better.

On research, I found that it has a certain fatty acid profile with antimicrobial properties, which makes it a wonderful choice for oil pulling,” he details. From limited studies that have been conducted around oil pulling, it’s been projected that oil pulling with coconut oil for 15 to 20 minutes a day can significantly reduce streptococcus mutants, one of the main bacteria in the mouth and a key reason for tooth decay. “There is close to no scientific evidence to understand if this remedy helps in treating any other diseases in the body than those harming the mouth. But, the method as a catalyst in enabling dental hygiene has grown in popularity over the years and is perhaps worth trying,” she shares. So what are you waiting for? Swish away!

YOUR KNOW-HOW
The oil can be swished gently without a lot of force. If the process causes discomfort or pain of your facial muscles, pause the pulling for a while. Try using lesser quantity of oil the next time.

While research on oil pulling is limited, some practitioners say that it’s best to oil pull on an empty stomach in the mornings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp