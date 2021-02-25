Book fair kicks off, publishers hopeful of a good turnout this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The publishing industry, which has been one among those hit hard by the pandemic, is counting on the two-week book fair at YMCA grounds in Nandanam, that began on Wednesday, for a taste of revival. “For the last ten months, the publishing industry suffered.

After the fair was announced, many brought out new titles. The fair is not just about displaying books but also giving customers something new from last year,” said G Olivannan of Emerald publishing and the vice president of Book- Sellers’ and Publishers’ Association of South India (BAPASI). “We don’t divide the cost of holding the fair equally among all the publishers who set up stalls.

We subsidise because around 80% are small publishers. So, it’s fortunate for us that the Government has come forward to support the initiative,” he added. The fair was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday morning. There are over 720 stalls. Last year, those looking to buy tickets online could purchase ‘season’ tickets for the entire duration of the fair.

However, this time, visitors to the fair may purchase tickets daily through the BAPASI website. Admission for visitors on Wednesday alone was free and admission for school children is free throughout the duration of the fair. Carrying out the fair, is the responsibility shared by 75 odd volunteers. On Wednesday evening, an award ceremony to recognise the works by renowned publishing houses was held.