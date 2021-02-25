Burning of garbage continues near Adyar

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Gerugambakkam complain that huge mounds of garbage is still being burnt near the newly constructed bund at Kolapakkam village. Express had earlier reported on the issue following which panchayat officials said they would take action.

However, no action has been taken. “I have seen a local panchayat vehicle dumping heaps of garbage in broad daylight. They later burn it. A few miscreants do it too. Over the last one week, it was at least burnt on six days and it is done atleast three times a day,” said Dayanand Krishnan who regularly travels by the route. He added that he has written to the Pollution Control Board and CM Cell, but has not received any reply. Also, many have reported breathing issues due to smoke inhalation.

Motorists complain that the visibility has come down considerably for those travelling on the newly constructed bridge adjacent to Cowl Bazaar bridge. “With schools reopening for higher secondary students, a lot of people use the bridge during mornings.

This is exactly when the garbage is burnt. The smoke engulfs the entire bridge making it impossible to drive over the bridge,” said R Vimal, a local resident. The officials of the local panchayat did not respond despite repeated attempts to contact them.