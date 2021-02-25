STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

CMDA yet to collect Rs 3.51 crore rental arrears...

...from an allottee in Koyambedu Market, after it leased out a godown to him in 2002

Published: 25th February 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representation.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be a blow to state ex-chequer, CMDA is yet to collect rental arrears worth Rs 3.51 crore from an allottee in Koyambedu Wholesale Market, after leasing out a godown to him on February 2002 - despite a Madras High Court order in 2017 and a two-member judicial bench ordering CMDA to collect the rental arrears.

It is learnt that SRM Jayaraman, an allottee of a godown bearing number E-88 in Periyar Market in Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex took on lease an extent of 4,080 sqft godown. He had leased the godown for a sum of Rs 10.80 per square feet between February 6, 2002 and January 5, 2003. The godown has 11 shutters and he sublet it as 11 shops and used to collect rents but did not pay the lease amount to CMDA.

When CMDA initiated proceeding for recovery of rent in 2012, he challenged it in the High Court. However, in the petition he accepted to have sublet the godown which is illegal as per the agreement with CMDA. “As per the lease agreement, there cannot be any sub-lease,” single judge S M Subramanian observed and t e rmedthepetition misconceived.

The judge had observed irregularities were committed by the officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and ordered the member secretary to look into the matter and initiate appropriate action against officers who did the mistake of returning the rental arrears to Annai Sathya Vegetable Traders Association, which has sublet the godown.

The judge directed CMDA and the member secretary to look into the matter and initiate appropriate action against the officers who committed the mistake of accepting rents from the third party. Interestingly, Jayaraman again moved the HC and this time the bench of Justice M Venugopal and Justice S Vaidyanathan in their order in February 2018 hit out at CMDA officials.

“Public officials, who are duty bound to maintain utmost integrity and uprightness in dealing with public properties have committed so much irregularities including allowing Jayaraman to sublet the allotted premises in favour of the third person. Further, this court has taken note of the fact that the CMDA officials have received rental arrears from a third party, who are not authorised to occupy nor any agreement was entered between them,” the judges had observed.

Since the godwon is sublet to third party, which is illegal, the court directed the CMDA member secretary to look into the entire files and if necessary, refer it to Vigilance Department of the CMDA, to conduct a detailed enquiry. While action is yet to be taken against the officials involved in the case, the effort to recover the rental arrears have been a half-hearted move till now, say traders.

It is learnt that CMDA acted against Jayaraman only after a trader complained to the officials highlighting the issue. But officials claimed a letter has been sent to the Collector five months ago by CMDA to issue instructions to revenue officials to recover the rental arrears through revenue recovery act. The district administration could not be contacted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMDA
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp