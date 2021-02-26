Private hospitals enlisted under CMHIS can vaccinate people from March 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All the empanelled private hospitals coming under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) in the State will be allowed to vaccinate people above 60 years and those above 45 years with comorbidities when the Covid-19 vaccination is made open for them from March 1.

The State health department officials said people above 60 and those above 45 years with comorbidities will also be able to self-register themselves on CoWIN 2.0 app, which the Union government will launch on March 1.“We are told that there is an option in the app for self registration of individuals.

It will be clear once the app is launched. Also, all empanelled private hospitals under the CMHIS will be allowed to open the vaccination for people in the age groups,” said Vinay Kumar, joint director (immunisation), Directorate of Public Health.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said there will also be spot registration for the people. The State is yet to get information on the price of vaccines in private hospitals. “Both Covaxin and Covishield will be available in most of the private hospitals.

The individuals can choose the centre which offers both the vaccines, and go there, get one according to their choice,” said Radhakrishnan. The Union government had announced that prices of vaccines in private hospitals would be announced later.