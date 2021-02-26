STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Success of students would have made MGR happy: PM Modi at MGR Medical University convocation

"His governance was full of compassion for the poor. The subjects of healthcare, education and empowerment of women were dear to him," Modi said referring to MGR.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Addressing the 33rd convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University virtually on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the last six years, MBBS seats in the country have increased by more than 30,000 which is a rise of more than 50 percent from 2014, while PG medical seats increased by 24,000 which is an increase of around 80 percent from 2014.

"In 2014, there were only six AIIMS, but we have approved 15 more AIIMS across the country," said Modi.

Saying that Tamil Nadu is known for its medical education, the PM said to further help youth from the state, the Union government has sanctioned 11 new medical colleges and will give more than Rs 24,000 crore for the establishment of each college.

The National Medical Commission will bring great transparency, besides rationalising how to set up new medical colleges and improving the quality and availability of human resources in the health sector, said the Prime Minister.

The announcement of PM Atmanirbhar Swasthya Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,000 crore in the Union Budget will boost the capacity of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare for early detection and cure of new emerging diseases, Modi added.

He also said he was told that among the students graduating from the University on the day, 30 percent were men and 70 percent were women and conveyed special appreciation to the women graduates.

"It is always special to see women leading from the front in every field. When this happens it's a moment of joy and a moment of pride," the PM said.

Modi said the success of the institute and the students would have made former Chief Minister of the state MG Ramachandran very happy.

"His governance was full of compassion for the poor. The subjects of healthcare, education and empowerment of women were dear to him," Modi said referring to MGR.

He also told the doctors to keep their sense of humour intact for the health of the patients and for themselves.

On the day more than 21,000 students received degrees and diplomas. Governor Banwarilal Purohit confered the degrees to students who were present in person. The degrees were conferred in the  presence of Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Vice Chancellor of the University Dr Sudha Seshayyan.

