A chance to win yoga championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Youth Yogasana Sports Association, in affiliation with the National Yogasana Sports Federation (recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India), is organising the first ever online Yogasana Sports Championship.

Online Google Applications are invited for Online State Open & Invitational Individual Yogasana Sports Championship. The last date for registering is March 2. The eligibility round of the championship will be held on March 5, 6 and 7; the quarter final round on March 10 and 11; the semi final on March 13; and the final on March 14.

There are six age groups: Sub Junior Girls (9+ to 14 years), Junior Girls (14+ to 19 years), Senior Girls (19+ to 27 years), Sub Junior Boys (10+ to 15 years), Junior Boys (15+ to 20 years) and Senior Boys (20+ to 28 years).

Invitational category is for those who have won gold, silver or bronze medals in the past three years in championships conducted by government- recognised bodies. These persons can directly take part in the quarter final round. Enthusiasts who don’t have any medals are welcome to join under the Open Category.

For details, contact: 73050 61840, 73050 61852, 99449 53863, 97873 44486.