CMRL honours train crew for timely support to passenger

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail recently honoured two of its crew members - train operator P M Rajeev and Egmore Metro station controller J Rajesh - for attending to a health emergency in a timely manner.

According to a statement from the Metro on Friday, a passenger travelling between Nehru Park and Egmore suffered a health emergency, and based on information co-passengers passed through the emergency intercom in the Metro, Rajeev alerted the operation control centre and requested for medical aid at the approaching station.

The passenger was provided first aid at the Egmore station, and shifted to a nearby hospital with Rajesh’s help. Following this, CMRL MD Pradeep Yadav on Wednesday honoured Rajeev and Rajesh by giving them cash awards and certificates of appreciation.

Director of finance Sujatha Jayaram, director of projects Rajeev Narayan Dwivedi, and director of systems and operations Rajesh Chathurvedi were present on the occasion.

Cash awards, certificates

