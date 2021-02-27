STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPS officer harassment: SHRC issues notice

Around 200 lawyers in Perambalur boycotted court in protest of Rajesh’s action, demands immediate suspensionThe

Published: 27th February 2021 05:44 AM

CHENNAI: A day after Express published a story on Special DGP Rajesh Das’s effort to stop a woman police officer from lodging a complaint at the Secretariat, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue. The story was published on February 26.

Based on the article, the SHRC has directed the Principal Secretary to Government, Home Prohibition and Excise Department in Secretariat and the Director General of Police of the State, to file a detailed report in two weeks. Meanwhile, the Executive Director of People’s Watch Henri Tiphagne on Friday demanded that the State government suspend Special DGP Rajesh Das and form an independent team headed by a retired woman judge of the High Court to conduct inquiries related to harassment charges against him.

Henri said, “The police official has nothing to do with the public, so the independent team should conduct the inquiries against him from his initial period of the service has been involved in various gross human rights violations. He was even suspended by the then ADSP Rajasekaran when he was Superintendent of Police, Theni. Though numerous allegations were made against him, he managed to escape using his power.It is ironic as the government had appointed him as DG (Law and Order).

He should not be kept on the ‘waiting list’ but suspended.” Around 200 lawyers organised under Perambalur Bar Association and Perambalur Advocate Association boycotted court on Friday condemning Rajesh Das. They demanded immediate action against him. Rajesh had allegedly misbehaved with a woman IPS officer during the Chief Minister’s visit to central districts.

Das, who is now placed under compulsory wait, had ordered Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police, N Kannan to block the vehicle of the victim while she was on her way to the Secretariat to file a complaint. According to an eyewitness at the spot, near Paranur tollgate hundreds of police blocked hervehicle and had forced her into the building to talk to Rajesh.

