STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sexual crimes: Three arrested in Chennai in separate cases

In the second incident, a 14-year-old girl, living in the suburbs, was sexually harassed by one Vijay (26), a gas mechanic.

Published: 27th February 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In three separate incidents, two men were arrested under POCSO charges and one under sexual harassment charge in the city on Friday. A 37-year-old man, identified as Charles from the city, working in a private company, had allegedly sexually harassed a 12-year-old girl in the neighbourhood. Police said the incident happened when the victim’s mother had gone out, and she was home alone.

In the second incident, a 14-year-old girl, living in the suburbs, was sexually harassed by one Vijay (26), a gas mechanic. According to the police, the accused broke into the house when the girl was alone. Personnel from the All Woman Police Station (AWPS) registered cases in both instances, based on complaints from the victims and arrested the accused under the POCSO Act.

In yet another incident, a 25-year-old paralysed woman was sexually abused by a 26-year-old lorry driver, identified as Muthu, residing in the victim’s neighbourhood. The victim was alone in her house when the accused barged in. The victim, who lost her ability to speak after becoming a paralytic a few years ago, later informed her mother through actions and a case was filed, leading to Muthu’s arrest. All the three accused were remanded to judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO chennai sexual crime sexual assault
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp