Sexual crimes: Three arrested in Chennai in separate cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In three separate incidents, two men were arrested under POCSO charges and one under sexual harassment charge in the city on Friday. A 37-year-old man, identified as Charles from the city, working in a private company, had allegedly sexually harassed a 12-year-old girl in the neighbourhood. Police said the incident happened when the victim’s mother had gone out, and she was home alone.

In the second incident, a 14-year-old girl, living in the suburbs, was sexually harassed by one Vijay (26), a gas mechanic. According to the police, the accused broke into the house when the girl was alone. Personnel from the All Woman Police Station (AWPS) registered cases in both instances, based on complaints from the victims and arrested the accused under the POCSO Act.

In yet another incident, a 25-year-old paralysed woman was sexually abused by a 26-year-old lorry driver, identified as Muthu, residing in the victim’s neighbourhood. The victim was alone in her house when the accused barged in. The victim, who lost her ability to speak after becoming a paralytic a few years ago, later informed her mother through actions and a case was filed, leading to Muthu’s arrest. All the three accused were remanded to judicial custody.