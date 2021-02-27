STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Text ‘hi’ to raise concerns over Chennai Corporation matters

Corporation launches WhatsApp helpline - 94999 33644 to clear queries

Published: 27th February 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a one-of-its-kind initiative, the Greater Chennai Corporation introduced a WhatsApp helpline communication system on Friday, allowing the public to clear their queries by texting 94999 33644. “People can simply send a ‘Hi’ to city corporation’s official WhatsApp account to raise concerns and seek solutions.

The WhatsApp communication system is currently available in English and Tamil,” said Meghanath Reddy, deputy commissioner, Revenue. On texting ‘Hi’, the account asks for a language preference. Then, there are options to choose from, depending on the query.

The options include important helplines, complaint via WhatsApp, complaint status, TN Assembly elections 2021, online services - birth/ death certificate, online services - property tax payment, online services - professional tax payment, and online services - trade license renewal. On selecting an option, users are directed to a person or link where related information is available.

“This will be very useful because most people, irrespective of whether they know how to surf the web, can use WhatsApp. This will act as an essential and swift tool to both report and address problems,” said the official. The account will also pave the way for the flow of information on important announcements, updates, periodic events, helplines, etc.

Eventually, the service will include critical information on the rollout of the vaccine, an official said. “Given the ubiquitous nature of WhatsApp, exchanging information with citizens has become extremely convenient and quick. We will continue to build such initiatives to serve our citizens more efficiently, and thank WhatsApp for their assistance in activating this innovative citizencentric service,” said G Prakash, Commissioner, Chennai Corporation.

Multiple options
On texting ‘Hi’, the account asks for a language preference. Then, there are options to choose from, depending on the query. The options include important helplines, complaint via WhatsApp, complaint status, TN Assembly elections, onlineservices - birth/  death certificate, and others

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp