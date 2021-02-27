Text ‘hi’ to raise concerns over Chennai Corporation matters

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a one-of-its-kind initiative, the Greater Chennai Corporation introduced a WhatsApp helpline communication system on Friday, allowing the public to clear their queries by texting 94999 33644. “People can simply send a ‘Hi’ to city corporation’s official WhatsApp account to raise concerns and seek solutions.

The WhatsApp communication system is currently available in English and Tamil,” said Meghanath Reddy, deputy commissioner, Revenue. On texting ‘Hi’, the account asks for a language preference. Then, there are options to choose from, depending on the query.

The options include important helplines, complaint via WhatsApp, complaint status, TN Assembly elections 2021, online services - birth/ death certificate, online services - property tax payment, online services - professional tax payment, and online services - trade license renewal. On selecting an option, users are directed to a person or link where related information is available.

“This will be very useful because most people, irrespective of whether they know how to surf the web, can use WhatsApp. This will act as an essential and swift tool to both report and address problems,” said the official. The account will also pave the way for the flow of information on important announcements, updates, periodic events, helplines, etc.

Eventually, the service will include critical information on the rollout of the vaccine, an official said. “Given the ubiquitous nature of WhatsApp, exchanging information with citizens has become extremely convenient and quick. We will continue to build such initiatives to serve our citizens more efficiently, and thank WhatsApp for their assistance in activating this innovative citizencentric service,” said G Prakash, Commissioner, Chennai Corporation.

Multiple options

