Crowd picks up at Chennai Book Fair

Conducting the fair in late February was considered a gamble since it’s usually held during the Pongal holidays in January, which helps draw more visitors.

Published: 28th February 2021 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

44th edition of the annual Chennai Book Fair at YMCA grounds in Nandanam. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The crowd at the Chennai Book Fair has begun to pick up on the first weekend since it began, much to the relief of organisers and publishers who set up stalls at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam.

However, members of the BookSellers’ and Publishers’ Association of South India (BAPASI), which is organising the fair, said the risk is starting to pay off.

“We are overwhelmed by the response on Saturday. It has equalled the footfall we got on weekends in previous years. Only tomorrow (Sunday) we will get the full picture,” said G Olivannan, of Emerald Publishing and the vice president of BAPASI.

Comments

