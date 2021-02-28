STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guidelines for next phase of Covid-19 vaccine

95 per cent of centres offer only Covishield, say health officials

Published: 28th February 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday released guidelines to register for the next phase of vaccination, scheduled to begin on March 1. The vaccination drive, covering people aged above 60 and those with co-morbidities above the age of 45, will offer both Oxford’s Covishield and the indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

According to the guidelines, the type of vaccine will not be disclosed to the public during the appointment. However, Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam said that a consent form will be given for Covaxin ahead of vaccination.

Top health officials, on condition of anonymity, said that the vaccination guidelines are framed in an academic language and people need not worry about it. “Around 95 per cent centres offer only Covishield and people would know which vaccine they are taking before they enter the centre itself,” said an official.

A press release from the TN health department said that people can choose the vaccine centre of their choice and there is an option of advance on-site registration as well. People can also register on the COWIN 2.0 portal or through IT applications such as the Arogya Setu app.

“After filling the basic biodata, ID card details, the beneficiary will get an OTP verification. With one phone number, four people can register,” said a source. Once verified, the beneficiary can book an appointment in the centre of their choice.

If the beneficiary cancels the appointment for dose 1, the appointment for the second dose will also be cancelled. During the vaccination, the beneficiary must carry the photo ID card and mobile phone through which they had registered. However, having an appointment slip does not guarantee vaccination.

TN Covid tracker

  • 486 new cases 
  • 5 deaths
  • 491 recoveries
  • 4,036 active cases
  • 8,51,063 tally 
  • 12,493 toll
  • 4.5 lakh people vaccinated

Source: State Health Bulletin

Orders issued to declare as passed Class 9, 10, 11 students
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order instructing the Directorate of Government Examination to certify all Class 9, 10 and 11 students studying in the State Board as having passed their annual examinations without having to physically appear for them. The order said all students in the above mentioned classes in government, aided, self-financing, and matriculation schools will not have to take a public examination 

