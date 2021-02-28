STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ropes in the pursuit of better vision for all kids

ROPES is set to improve the lives of many visually-impaired children | Sri Loganathan V

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A group of good Samaritans and ophthalmologists gathered at Rajan Eye Care’s conference hall to celebrate the launch of yet another community ophthalmic project of Rajan Eye Care Hospital. The latest project Rotary Pediatric Eye Surgery (ROPES) is a collaboration of RECH’s endeavour Chennai Vision Charitable Trust, Rotary Club, and Varshini Illam Trust.

“Childhood visual loss or blindness has a serious impact on the development, education, future opportunities and thus the quality of life. This may lead to social and economic consequences for the family as well as society. This project intends to provide complex surgeries to visually-impaired kids from lower economic background for free,” said Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director RECH in his address on Saturday morning.

The event was presided over by Muthu Palaniappan, district governor, The Rotary District 3232; CK Gariyali, PN Vasudevan and John Alex, trustees, Varshini Illam Trust; Shyammkumar, president, Rotary Club Madras T Nagar; Dr Sujatha Mohan, executive medical director, RECH; and Dr B Madhusudhan, secretary, Rotary Club Madras T Nagar. Mohan Rajan said, “India is the largest producer of childhood blindness. Various causes of blindness in children are congenital cataract, congenital corneal opacity, glaucoma, retinopathy of prematurity, eye injuries and refractive genetic eye diseases.

Any of these conditions require complex and expensive surgeries. The majority of the children who are blind are from below the poverty line. These complex eye surgeries require a dedicated team consisting of pediatric ophthalmologists, state of art equipment for surgery, as well as anaesthetists.” Crediting his diligent staff, Dr Mohan shared, “Operating on a child’s eye is different and a risky process. Every surgery is complex and costs more than a lakh.

These are advanced problems that only experienced professionals can do. That way, we are happy to have brought light to a handful of kids so far and hope to do more.” Even after 29 years since its inception, Rajan Eye Care Hospital and its dedicated team of doctors have been putting heart and soul into various community ophthalmic projects to make a difference to every section of the community in all age groups.

Blind Free India, Project REEP, Project CORNEA, Diabetic retinopathy, Project ROGOS, Project Nethra Vahana, Privilege Card, Project Rotaropp, Project VISDA, Slum Vision Project, Tribal Vision Project, are a few among the many. “Every fifth blind person in this world is an Indian. We want to eradicate it as much as possible and our service will continue. ROPES will be as successful as the rest,” assured Dr Mohan.

Doing their part
Project REEP, Project CORNEA, Diabetic retinopathy, Project ROGOS, Project Nethra Vahana, Privilege Card, Project Rotaropp and Project VISDA are some of Rajan Eye Care Hospital’s community initiatives.

