Unions withdraw transport strike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bus services, which were disrupted due to the transport strike in Chennai, are set to return to normal as the strike was withdrawn on Saturday.

K Arumuga Nainar, general secretary of the Transport Employees Federation, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), told Express that, with the model code of conduct coming into force, it has been agreed to fulfil some demands that were discussed earlier, such as the settlement of dues to retired employees until April 2020.

Nine unions, including the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), CITU, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), had called for the strike, which began on Thursday.

They demanded a revision of wages along with clearing of provident fund (PF) and other dues to retired workers, and covering transport corporation losses in the Budget. Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar had announced an interim relief of Rs 1,000 per month to the employees.