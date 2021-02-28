STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unsung heroes under spotlight at Achiever’s Awards

There’s a certain sense of accomplishment when years of relentless hardwork and sacrifice finally sees fruition.

It took a month to find these talented individuals for Azubha’s Achiever’s Awards | Sri Loganathan V

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There’s a certain sense of accomplishment when years of relentless hardwork and sacrifice finally sees fruition. That was the prevailing mood on Saturday evening at Fortel Hotel in Egmore. For, nine achievers from nine different fields were given the Achiever’s Award by Azubha Management as part of its second edition of the Achiever’s Awards.

Every corner of the hall echoed cheers from proud family members, who had accompanied the winners to cherish the special moment. The event was presided over by Dr Ameer Jahan, AJ Trust Educational Consultancy; Ghazali, founder, H3 Cinemas, H3 Tamil Cinema Company and H3 Beauty Academy; comedian Thanga Durai, and playback singer Arvind.

The list of awardees comprised Uma Maheshwari for her selfless service in teaching Tamil to government school students, Siddharth for inspiring youngsters to take up fitness, Vinoth for training aspiring artistes the craft of acting, Sneha for employing talented artisans in her fashion boutique, Ashok for his social activism, Bhavani for her reporting on rural development, Revathi for pursuing kickboxing and VJ Vijay for rapping a revolution in north Chennai.

“It took about a month and a like-minded team for me to find these hidden talents from all parts of Tamil Nadu. These are people who’ve been carving their path of success with grit and determination. They don’t have a social media presence, popularity or financial support, yet continue to inspire people in their circle,” said Azubha YA, founder of Azubha Management.

Having already hosted the first edition of the Achiever's Award in 2019, Azubha is only happy that she’s been able to recognise more such deserving talents. “There’s always an equal number of male and female awardees so that there’s gender balance. This is just a baby step, I hope to do more of these with support and encouragement,” said Azubha.

Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

