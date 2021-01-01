Grade-separator project in Chennai may begin this year in phased manner

Omjasvin M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation’s Rs 1502 crore project to build 15 grade separators across the city, to decongest traffic, could likely begin in phases this year.

The civic body was to submit a proposal to the government in February last year but as the city went into lockdown, the project never saw the light.

However, now that full time traffic operations have resumed, officials said they would be submitting the proposal again and were expecting the project to begin in phases, at the least.

“The traffic congestions are back full time and we would want to go ahead with the project in at least certain stretches. We are hopeful to get the funds,” an official with Corporation said.

Officials said that fifteen grade separators would be coming up at the stretches in Teynampet, Nandanam, RA Puram, Greenways Road, SRP Tools Junction, and Guru Nanak College junction. Kelleys Junction, Ayanavaram Junction, Otteri, Basin Bridge, Nelson Manickam Road, ICF Junction, GP Hospital Junction, Chinthamani Junction, Kilpauk Garden Road.

In this project, the two-lane Basin Bridge, one of the most congested routes in north Chennai, would be getting get an ambitious six-lane make over, while the other grade-separators would be two-lane. The new bride would be 875 meters long.

“We held discussions with highway recently to demolish the whole Basin Bridge and reconstruct it. Presently, traffic has been diverted there to ease congestion but this could be carried out once the construction of nearby Elephant Gate bridge is over,” said the official.

According to the feasibility report, some elevated corridors will be more than one kilometres long like the one in the Kilpauk Garden Road which is 1.15 km long and the corridor in Nelson Manickam Road for a length of 1.7 kilometres while the one in RA Puram will be 1.25 kilometres.

In Nandanam junction, the civic body has proposed to build a 3-lane bi-directional flyover from Venkatanarayana Road to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Salai for a length of 670 metres.

To ease the traffic flow at Gurunanak College junction, 510 metres flyover is proposed connecting Velachery bypass road and Velachery Main Road.