STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Residents risk lives for pot of water

In November, a two-year-old boy fell into the sump when his mother was fetching water. It was pure luck that he suffered only minor injuries, say residents.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

Representational Image | EPS

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As residents of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements in Perumbakkam don’t receive water at home, they go to fetch it directly from sumps. This has caused several accidents. On most days, one can see residents gathered around a sump, at least 15-feet deep, to fetch water in pots.

In November, a two-year-old boy fell into the sump when his mother was fetching water. It was pure luck that he suffered only minor injuries, say residents. “Fortunately, the sump didn’t have much water that day; so we could pull him out,” said Prasanth, a resident of Perumbakkam.

Despite the accidents, residents flock to the sump. “There is no other option. We can’t leave the children alone at home so we bring them here. If we get enough water (at home), why would we put ourselves through this trouble?” asked G Mary, a resident.

Express had earlier reported that students of the Perumbakkam Primary School use water directly from the sump to wash themselves and their lunch boxes, without adult supervision. After the report, the sump was closed.

Residents say they can’t get water from Metro Water tankers since they don’t cater to the area. When contacted, officials of the slum board said they have been regularly carrying out awareness programmes to help residents learn the dangers of fetching water directly from the sump.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp