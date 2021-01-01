STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Water woes spark fights in Perumbakkam slums

An official in the Slum Clearance Board confirmed to Express that there is a shortage of water.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every time residents of Perumbakkam slum tenements walk past advisory posters urging them to keep toilets clean by flushing before and after use, they are reminded of the ordeals they undergo every day due to water scarcity.

About 18,000 families residing in the slum resettlement have been forced to fend for themselves with just around four MLD (million litres per day) of water, out of the promised five, against the actual requirement of seven MLD. The effect? Chronic hostility between residents, resulting in verbal duels and fisticuffs. 

An official in the Slum Clearance Board confirmed to Express that there is a shortage of water. A top official in Metro Water said that based on instructions from Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, an extra 2 MLD of water will soon be released. The official emphasised it would be a permanent measure, as Chennai now has surplus water.

Officials said Metro Water supplies five MLD of water from Nemmeli desalination plant to the Tsunami resettlement in Semmencherry and Perumbakkam slum tenements, though the latter does not fall under its ambit. Federation of Residents Associations president K Nallathambi said that of the five MLD, about one goes to the Tsunami resettlement and the rest goes to the Perumbakkam tenements.

The north side (new block) of Perumbakkam settlement has nine smaller sumps (each with a capacity of five lakh litres) that require 4 MLD of water for 13,000 families daily. From the smaller sumps, the Slum Board motors pump water to roof-top tanks, each having a capacity of 500 litres, and shared by two houses of a block. On the other hand, the south side (old block) has two sumps with a capacity of 2 lakh litres each, and seven other sumps with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perumbakkam water scarcity
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp