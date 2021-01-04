Chennai teen kills cousin who attempted to rape her, surrenders before cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old surrendered before the Sholavaram police on Saturday night after allegedly killing her cousin in self-defence. Her cousin had allegedly tried to rape her at knifepoint.

The police said the girl was living in her maternal aunt’s house in Allimedu village in Sholavaram after she had a misunderstanding with her parents.

The deceased, Shyam Manoj (name changed), is the aunt’s son, the police said, adding that he was married and has two children, but lived away from his family. Manoj had criminal cases pending against him.

Quoting the girl, the police said the incident happened when the girl went outdoors to relieve herself on Saturday night.

Manoj waylaid her by brandishing a knife, and attempted to rape her, but she got a hold of the knife and stabbed him, police said.