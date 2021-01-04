STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19 woes: Tamil Nadu tour guides still reeling under pandemic aftershock

The operators are mostly getting bookings for tour destinations to other States like Karnataka, Kerala in South and Jammu Kashmir in the North and the response for Tamil Nadu is still dull.

Published: 04th January 2021 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Deserted look of Koyembedu bus terminal in Chennai. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though Tamil Nadu has opened up tourist places, the fear of Covid is still looming large.

For a drive down, people prefer to travel in their private vehicles, rather than approaching tour operators.

The operators are mostly getting bookings for tour destinations to other States like Karnataka, Kerala in South and Jammu Kashmir in the North and the response for Tamil Nadu is still dull.

Sriharan Balan, Managing Director, Chennai based Madura Travels said, “Tourist destinations like Jammu and Kashmir and Jaipur are really doing good. We are also getting lots of enquiries about Kerala and Karnataka. But, Tamil Nadu has become just a drive down destination for locals. This may be because tourist places here opened up very late so people think the State is still a hot spot for Covid.”

“Many States opened tourist destinations as early as September, October or November. But Tamil Nadu opened them only in December,” added Sriharan.

As far as Chennai  is concerned Mahabalipuram on East Coast Road (ECR) is seeing a good crowd on weekends.

Many people are driving down on their own and prefer to stay in villas and star hotels along ECR, said tour operators.

“Mainly youngsters are preferring to travel and destinations like Kerala, Coorg, and Goa are their favourites. But when it comes to TN they are not approaching tour operators,” said Anandaveloo, Managing Director, Arunlekha Travels and former Chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter, Travel Agents Federation of India.

T Natarajan, Secretary, South Indian Hostel & Restaurants Association said, in cities like Chennai business travellers arrival is yet to pick up.

“In metro cities like Chennai the speed  is yet to pick up as people travelling for business are really less.”

Tamil Nadu not among the top favorites of travellers

Operators are getting bookings for tour destinations to other States like Karnataka, Kerala in South and Jammu Kashmir in the North.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Lockdown
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp