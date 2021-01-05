STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Metro: Corridor-4 extension plans on cards

Will be extended from Poonamallee Bypass to Thirumazhisai Satellite Township

Chennai Metro Rail

For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail is planning to extend Corridor-4 from Poonamallee Bypass to Thirumazhisai Satellite Township, according to an official source.The four-km stretch will pass through the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. Sources told Express Chennai Metro Rail will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on extending the 26-km Corridor-4 from the existing stretch to the satellite township that is coming up in Thirumazhisai. It has been learnt that infrastructure firm AECOM will prepare the DPR.

Initially, Corridor-4 was planned from CMBT to Light House. But now, it has been extended to Poonamallee, considering the increasing traffic congestion on Arcot Road along Virugambakkam and Valasaravakkam.The stretch will have 12 underground stations, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), from Light House to Meenakshi College, and 18 elevated stations from Meenakshi College to Poonamalee. The elevated stations will be funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. 

Chennai Metro Rail has invited bids for construction of a 7.945 km elevated section from Porur Junction to Poonamallee Bypass. Sources said Larsen and Toubro is likely to get the tender from Meenakshi College to Porur.Meanwhile, Poonamallee will be one of the five depots of the Chennai Metro. A separate tender will be awarded for setting up the depot. The other depots will be set up at Siruseri-Sipcot and Madhavaram. Wimco Nagar will also have a depot, and Koyambedu already has one.

The development comes as the Tamil Nadu Housing Board is building the first phase of the Thirumazhisai Satellite Township Project on 122.99 acres at a cost of `245.70 crore. Former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had announced the project on September 8, 2011, on 311.05 acres of land, at a cost of `2,160 crore.

However, the project ran into trouble over land acquisition issues, and finally, the first phase of the project has begun. It has also been learnt that the satellite township will have a new bus terminus at Kuthambakkam, abutting the satellite township of TN Housing Board at Thirumazhisai. The terminus, which will be constructed on 20 acres with all amenities, will be linked to the Metro rail and Kilambakkam bus terminus, which caters to south-bound buses.

Currently, Corridor-4 connects Light House with Poonamallee Bypass through 30 stations. The move has been welcomed by industry associations. Ease of Doing Business Confederation of Indian Industry sub-committee chairman, Southern India, M Ponnuswami said the move will ease congestion and boost investment in the corridor. 

Chennai Metro
