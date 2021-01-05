STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rain lashes Chennai, Met office says it will continue till Wednesday

Rain near Mount Road in Chennai on Tuesday (Express | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the north-east monsoon refusing to say goodbye, several parts of the state are witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall which is unusual in the month of January. In particular, Chennai and its neighborhood are experiencing non-stop rainfall starting Monday night and the Met office here said the scenario would persist till Wednesday.

From Monday evening to Tuesday noon, both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations in Chennai have recorded rainfall in excess of 10 cm.

N Puviarasan, director of the area cyclone warning centre of the regional meteorological centre, said thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at many places over coastal and interior Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry," he said and added that south Tamil Nadu will also receive rainfall from January 7.

As per the latest observations, intense convective clouds present over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts have the potential to cause heavy to very rainfall in some areas in these districts during the next six hours.

ALSO READ: Water to be released from Chembarambakkam, Red Hills reservoirs as rains continue in Chennai

The continuous rainfall meant the daytime temperature has plummeted drastically. The maximum day temperature was as low as 23 degrees in the city. The Met office said for the next 48 hours, maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The average rainfall in the month of January for Tamil Nadu is 18 mm and the state has already received 25 mm of rainfall with several active rainfall days left in its kitty. The unseasonal monsoon showers are likely to continue till January 12.

Rainfall from 08:30 IST to 14:00 IST on January 5:

Nungambakkam AWS – 67.0 mm
Hindustan University ARG (Kanchipuram district) – 62.0 mm
Villivakkam ARG (Tiruvallur district) – 39.0 mm
Taramani ARG – 99.0 mm
Meenambakkam AWS – 87.0 mm
West Tambaram SIT ARG – 51.5 mm
Poonamallee ARG – 58.0 mm
Anna University ARG – 53 mm

