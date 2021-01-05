STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The ‘event’ful entrepreneur

From giving up a cushy job to building an event management company, Azubha YA’s life has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sixteen events — 12 weddings, two award functions and two fashion pageants — all in a span of just two years. If this wasn’t an achievement in itself, the events were single-handedly planned and executed by Azubha YA, founder of Azubha Management. Azubha made her entrepreneurial debut on May 10, 2018, after quitting her cushy IT job at Sutherland Global Services. “To put it simply, I didn’t like the monotonous work life. I needed that little excitement to keep me going in life. What better place to explore than event management where every minute is filled with surprise, shock and suspense,” shares Azubha. The entrepreneur talks about braving multiple odds at work, lessons from the pandemic and working towards carving a secure position in the industry. Excerpts.

What motivated you to pursue a career in event management? 
It may sound cliche, but I did not want anything monotonous where I feel stagnant after a point in time. I did not like the robotic life I led as an engineer. Here, I’m my own boss. I don’t have a team that works for me so I’m not answerable to anyone. I love juggling multiple roles and will do what it takes to run the show all by myself. Event management gives you plenty of opportunities to learn and prove yourself to a larger crowd. 

What are the challenges in this field? 
I come from poor family background and I was taking a big step by quitting a well-paying job. No experience means no sponsorship, which is important for any event. People around me discouraged and mocked at me so much that it pushed me further to pursue my passion ardently. I invested in ideas and not money. There are days when I have been broke but I had to arrange money somehow and go ahead with my projects. You cannot afford to cancel an event in the early stages because it leaves a strong impression about your capability in front of other players. There’s no stopping once you start. 

What did it take to come so far without an educational background in public relations and event management?
Google is my guru. Honestly, I have been learning everything only from the search engine. Right from creating a portfolio for myself, designing posters, reaching out to clients to pitching my ideas and planning events. I have no professional background. I believe that every day is a learning process. I also believe that I should know to perform multiple roles to head a team in the future. 

What are your other interests? 
I’m a gospel singer. I try my hand at soap-carving, painting, art from best out of waste and play the rhythm pad. I love interacting with small kids by telling them stories.

What were your lessons from the pandemic? 
Every day was a lesson. I wasn’t too confident about online events being held so I was a mere spectator. I decided to equip myself with better business strategies. I have a whole list of events chalked out for the fresh year. 

What are some of the personal and professional principles that you follow? 
I’m God-fearing. There’s no distinction between personal and public life. I don’t like to hurt anyone. I accept my mistakes and I’m honest with work.

What do you like about Chennai? 
People here are easy-going and they communicate openly. I’ve grown so much and the city has definitely influenced my lifestyle and shaped me up as an individual. 

What are your resolutions for 2021? 
I want to be the best version of myself. It’s also been a dream to conduct events in all parts of the country and establish my presence nationally. I’m working towards it, one step at a time. 

What’s your message for first-time entrepreneurs in this field? 
Come without fear. If you worry about playing it safe then there’s only so much you can do with life. If you compare yourself with others then it will take you nowhere. Especially, when you’re a female entrepreneur, they easily look down upon you. You need to be stronghearted to endure insults that may come your way, more often than you’d expect.

