Youth hacked to death by gang outside TASMAC

Published: 05th January 2021 05:52 AM

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang outside a TASMAC shop near Minjur on Sunday night. The deceased, Rajasekar, of Minjur, was an autorickshaw driver who also drove sewage tankers for a livelihood.

“Around 9 pm on Sunday, when Rajaseksar was standing outside a TASMAC shop in Aranvoyal village, an eight-member gang surrounded and picked up an argument with him. They later hacked him with machetes and fled,” said a police officer.

Passersby rushed Rajasekar to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he succumbed on Monday morning. The Minjur police have registered a case and secured seven suspects for interrogation. A police officer said Rajasekar was killed over previous enmity as the accused fought with him on New Year’s Eve.
Meanwhile, the Nungambakkam police arrested two siblings in connection with the murder of a 59-year-old man in a drunken brawl on New Year’s Eve. The accused, Murugesan (47) and his brother Palani (42), stabbed Abdul Kadhar during an argument under the influence of alcohol. When Abdul Kadhar died on Sunday, the case was altered to one of murder, and the duo were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. 

