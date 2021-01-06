STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A fistful of fragrance and flavour

Each variety was indigenous to a particular region and had a unique shape, taste, fragrance and feature.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an interview with TNIE in 2017, while speaking about the importance of native varieties of rice, Sheela Balaji, chairperson and managing trustee of AIM for Seva NGO, had said that over 50 years ago, one lakh rice varieties were cultivated in India. Each variety was indigenous to a particular region and had a unique shape, taste, fragrance and feature.

Narrow it down to Tamil Nadu and you’ll find hyperlocal varieties like kavuni arisi, mapillai samba... Among them is a rare type called Thooyamalli, a fine-grained white rice that is packed with fibre and vitamins. “The traditional rice variety strengthens nerves in the body. Loaded with medicinal benefits, this grain delays ageing of internal organs, keeps the mind active and skin healthy,” Balaji had said.

Three years hence, the rice variety still remains largely unknown to even the local populace. Having originated and first sown in Tamil Nadu, it was once a thriving staple across the state. However, market preferences have pushed farmers to sow more popular varieties of rice, making Thooyamalli a rarity. This rice is named after the jasmine flower (‘Thooya’ means pure and ‘malli’ means jasmine), as during the flowering stage, the grains of the rice look and smell like the bud of the fragrant flower.

Throughout the historic accounts of this rice variety, farmers have preferred Thooyamalli over others for its influence in building nerve strength and a healthy immune system. It’s often used to make fragrant rice dishes like biryani. K Vijayalakshmi, author of Traditional Rice Varieties of Tamil Nadu, and research director at Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems, which has been conserving and upscaling these traditional varieties for the last 26 years, says, “This type of rice is the easiest to farm. It naturally repels pests and is extremely nutritious for humans. In fact, it is known to improve nerve strength and eyesight.” She shares three important benefits of the native variant.

Smooth digestion
The rice has proven to be great for digestion. It has a good amount of fibre content in its composition. This property helps in loosening the bowels and improving the movement of digesting food in the intestine. The fibres in this grain are also influential in repairing the wear and tear of internal organs and boosting immunity.

Weight loss
With protein, magnesium, calcium,  iron and zinc in it, Thooyamalli rice contains the perfect composition to help regulate a healthy and balanced diet. These grains are also packed with just the right amount of carbohydrates, which aids in healthy weight loss over time.

Boosts calcium levels
Thooyamalli rice is high in protein and calcium. It is often recommended for children, pregnantand lactating mothers and athletes. It is also considered as good fat that the body burns easily, owing to its property of being easy to digest.

THOOYAMALLI BIRYANI

Ingredients

  • Thooyamalli rice: 1 tumbler
  • Carrot (small): 2
  • Beans: 10
  • Capsicum: 2
  • Garlic: 10 pods
  • Green chillies: 2
  • Ghee: 2 tsp
  • Cinnamon stick: an inch
  • Cardamom: 2
  • Cloves: 2

METHOD

  • Wash and soak Thooyamalli rice for 30 minutes and filter the rice.
  • In a pan, add little oil and saute carrots, beans, capsicum and green chilli. Add salt.
  • Heat ghee in a pressure cooker.
  • Saute cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and garlic. Add the vegetables
  • Add rice with two tumblers of water.
  • Pressure cook in low flame.
  • Remove and fluff the rice.
  • Serve with coriander mixed with onion-tomato raita.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp