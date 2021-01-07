STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation set to shield city from bird flu

Officials say vehicles would be screened at State border

Published: 07th January 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Shopkeepers selling chickens at throwaway prices at Triplicane, in Chennai on Wednesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of neighbouring Kerala declaring bird flu (H5N8 virus strain) as a State disaster, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials have been told to stay on alert and check for any abnormalities in birds such as geese and broiler. Speaking to Express, GCC Chief Health Officer Dr Jagadeesan said the corporation staff have been asked to be on vigil and find out if any yeast-type infections are found on the birds.

“We will be monitoring the situation and observe if there are any symptoms or presence of avian influenza in the birds,” he said. He added that all vehicles would be screened at the State border. The government has also ordered for inspecting all the vehicles coming from Kottayam and Alappuzha districts in Kerala, where thousands of birds have been culled in the past few days. 

In 2020, lakhs of birds were culled across the globe as the H5N8 bird flu had spread in many places like Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and China, while birds in Indian States such as Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh were also affected. The highly contagious viral disease comes under type-A influenza category and affects poultry birds. The World Health Organisation has said that human infection with H5N8 virus cannot be excluded despite the likelihood being low, based on the limited information obtained to date. 

‘Boil the meat before consumption’
In these times, public health experts advise people to boil the meat well before consumption. “While human-to-human transmission is rare, it is still imperative for people working in poultry farms and butcher shops to maintain hygiene standards,” said Dr K Kolandasamy, former director of Public Health. He added even if human transmission takes place, there are medicines to treat it and people need not worry. “Vehicles must be thoroughly disinfected in the border to remove any presence of bird droppings,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation bird flu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp