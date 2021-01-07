Chennai Corporation set to shield city from bird flu

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of neighbouring Kerala declaring bird flu (H5N8 virus strain) as a State disaster, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials have been told to stay on alert and check for any abnormalities in birds such as geese and broiler. Speaking to Express, GCC Chief Health Officer Dr Jagadeesan said the corporation staff have been asked to be on vigil and find out if any yeast-type infections are found on the birds.

“We will be monitoring the situation and observe if there are any symptoms or presence of avian influenza in the birds,” he said. He added that all vehicles would be screened at the State border. The government has also ordered for inspecting all the vehicles coming from Kottayam and Alappuzha districts in Kerala, where thousands of birds have been culled in the past few days.

In 2020, lakhs of birds were culled across the globe as the H5N8 bird flu had spread in many places like Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and China, while birds in Indian States such as Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh were also affected. The highly contagious viral disease comes under type-A influenza category and affects poultry birds. The World Health Organisation has said that human infection with H5N8 virus cannot be excluded despite the likelihood being low, based on the limited information obtained to date.

‘Boil the meat before consumption’

In these times, public health experts advise people to boil the meat well before consumption. “While human-to-human transmission is rare, it is still imperative for people working in poultry farms and butcher shops to maintain hygiene standards,” said Dr K Kolandasamy, former director of Public Health. He added even if human transmission takes place, there are medicines to treat it and people need not worry. “Vehicles must be thoroughly disinfected in the border to remove any presence of bird droppings,” he said.