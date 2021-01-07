STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sasikala likely to be released on January 27, counsel informs Madras High Court

The submission was made while seeking adjournment of an appeal moved by the Income Tax department challenging the assessment of Sasikala for the financial year 1994-95

Published: 07th January 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala is likely to be released from prison on January 27, her counsel informed the Madras High Court on Thursday.

The submission was made while seeking adjournment of an appeal moved by the Income Tax department challenging the assessment of Sasikala for the financial year 1994-95.

The issue pertains to the tax returns filed by Sasikala for the assessment year 1994-95 for Rs 28.86 lakh. Subsequently, a raid conducted by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) found that she had suppressed information on the purchase of 80 acres of land during the assessment year.

Based on the DVAC report, the income tax department passed an order dated March 14, 2002, demanding tax to the tune of Rs 48 lakh. Sasikala moved the tribunal challenging the order before the income tax appellate tribunal (ITAT) which quashed the assessment order. Challenging the tribunal’s order, the department moved the present appeal in the high court.

When the plea came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and T V Tamilselvi, the counsel for VK Sasikala submitted that the case be adjourned after January 27 as she is likely to be released by then so that they would be able to get instructions directly from her.

The division bench recording the submissions sought the reply of counsel for income tax T R Senthil Kumar.

The counsel for the department in reply said that it has no objection for the adjournment. The court then posted the plea to February 4 for further hearing.

Sasikala's counsel's argument was based on a central board of direct taxes (CBDT) circular dated September 8, 2019, directing the department not to go on appeal in cases valued below Rs 1 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sasikala Madras High Court
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Iron man

    Mockery that’s what it is....all politicians are gods now
    1 day ago reply
Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp