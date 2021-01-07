Sasikala likely to be released on January 27, counsel informs Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala is likely to be released from prison on January 27, her counsel informed the Madras High Court on Thursday.

The submission was made while seeking adjournment of an appeal moved by the Income Tax department challenging the assessment of Sasikala for the financial year 1994-95.

The issue pertains to the tax returns filed by Sasikala for the assessment year 1994-95 for Rs 28.86 lakh. Subsequently, a raid conducted by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) found that she had suppressed information on the purchase of 80 acres of land during the assessment year.

Based on the DVAC report, the income tax department passed an order dated March 14, 2002, demanding tax to the tune of Rs 48 lakh. Sasikala moved the tribunal challenging the order before the income tax appellate tribunal (ITAT) which quashed the assessment order. Challenging the tribunal’s order, the department moved the present appeal in the high court.

When the plea came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and T V Tamilselvi, the counsel for VK Sasikala submitted that the case be adjourned after January 27 as she is likely to be released by then so that they would be able to get instructions directly from her.

The division bench recording the submissions sought the reply of counsel for income tax T R Senthil Kumar.

The counsel for the department in reply said that it has no objection for the adjournment. The court then posted the plea to February 4 for further hearing.

Sasikala's counsel's argument was based on a central board of direct taxes (CBDT) circular dated September 8, 2019, directing the department not to go on appeal in cases valued below Rs 1 crore.